Badlands SCCA racing season continued in Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It wasn’t thunder people at the Bismarck Community Bowl heard Sunday afternoon. It was the annual Badlands regional race.

Race directors say this year is a little different because of the pandemic but weather is usually the deciding factor for drivers to join.

“As you get to know people, like...most of my friends are racers. So, we get to see our friends, we get to have fun together and I’m kind of an adrenaline junky to put it one way,” said Badlands SCCA regional executive, Jon Faber.

Each race tests a drivers timing, skill and agility. Competitors in each race can choose to move forward in other races across the state.

