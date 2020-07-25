Six-figure fentanyl seizure in Minot-area narcotics investigation

MINOT, N.D. (KFYR) – A narcotics investigation Friday led to the seizure of more than a pound of fentanyl valued at more than $150,000, and the arrest of a Michigan man on an A-felony charge, according to the Minot Police Department.

Minot Police said Ward County Drug Task Force officers arrested 53-year-old Donald Green, of Southfield, Mich., on a charge of possession of fentanyl with intent to deliver.

The task force seized more than 1.1 lbs. of fentanyl, valued at $157,500, according to police.

Investigators said the drug seizure is the latest this year that has involved attempts to stop the flow of illegal and dangerous drugs to the Minot area. They said those who use opiates purchase the drugs that are represented as heroin or Oxycodone, and suffer an overdose due to the potency of the drug.

Charges are pending. Green remains in custody in the Ward County Jail pending his initial court appearance.

Further details on the circumstances leading up to the seizure and arrest are unclear at this time. Your News Leader will be requesting the court records and will have more information as it becomes available.

