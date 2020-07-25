Advertisement

Marney Gellner talks the return of baseball with Your News Leader

Marney Gellner
Marney Gellner(KFYR-TV)
By Ben Barr
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 7:42 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MINOT, N.D. (KFYR) - Twins baseball is finally back. Sideline reporter and Minot’s own Marney Gellner said she’s ready for the season after the long wait due to the coronavirus.

“I had my fingers crossed the whole time, but never quite sure that we would get here...So for this to be it, for opening night to be here finally, I am thrilled. I haven’t worked in four-and-a-half months, so bring on baseball,” said Gellner.

The Twins are in Chicago to take on the White Sox in their first series of the season. Gellner and the broadcast team will be working from Target Field in Minneapolis for both home and road games.

