Saturday: 124 new COVID-19 cases, 0 deaths

COVID-19
COVID-19(KFYR-TV)
By Daniel Burbank
Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY

  • Barnes County - 2
  • Benson County – 7
  • Bowman County – 1
  • Burke County - 1
  • Burleigh County - 34
  • Cass County – 9
  • Emmons County – 1
  • Foster County - 2
  • Grand Forks County – 5
  • Griggs County - 3
  • Kidder County – 1
  • McKenzie County - 1
  • McLean County – 1
  • Morton County – 12
  • Mountrail County – 1
  • Nelson County – 1
  • Oliver County - 1
  • Pembina County - 2
  • Richland County – 2
  • Rolette County – 1
  • Sheridan County – 1
  • Sioux County - 1
  • Stark County – 10
  • Stutsman County – 3
  • Towner County - 1
  • Walsh County – 8
  • Ward County – 7
  • Williams County - 5

BY THE NUMBERS

284,082 - Total Number of Tests Completed* (+4,181 total tests from yesterday)

144,260 – Total Unique Individuals Tested* (+1,552 unique individuals from yesterday)

138,524 – Total Negative (+1,430 unique individuals from yesterday)

5,736 – Total Positive (+124 unique individuals from yesterday)

After investigation it was discovered that two individuals from Cass County were from out of state.

3.0% – Daily Positivity Rate**

328 – Total Hospitalized (+3 individual from yesterday)

39 – Currently Hospitalized (+2 individuals from yesterday)

4,671 – Total Recovered (+126 individuals from yesterday)

99 – Total Deaths*** (+0 individual from yesterday)

* Note that this does not include individuals from out of state and has been updated to reflect the most recent information discovered after cases were investigated.

**Because the serial tests completed and added to the total number of tests completed can result in new individuals who test positive, the daily positivity rate will be calculated using the total positives for the day by the daily number of tests completed instead of the daily number of unique individuals tested.

*** Number of individuals who tested positive and died from any cause while infected with COVID-19.

For descriptions of these categories, visit the NDDoH dashboard.

For the most updated and timely information and updates related to COVID-19, visit the NDDoH website at www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus, follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and visit the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.

