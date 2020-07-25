Advertisement

FDA authorizes first test for asymptomatic coronavirus cases

The FDA has authorized the first test for asymptomatic COVID-19 cases.
The FDA has authorized the first test for asymptomatic COVID-19 cases.(CNN)
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 11:25 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Food and Drug Administration has authorized a COVID-19 test that can be used on anyone, including those without symptoms.

The FDA reissued an emergency authorization for a LabCorp test after it proved it could detect the virus in asymptomatic people. The company can also test pooled samples of up to five swabs at a time.

The FDA says this broad screening could be a game changer in reopening schools and businesses.

The test is only available through a prescription and only a LabCorp test kit or a health provider can collect samples.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Segregation, King meeting set Lewis on quest for justice

Updated: 13 minutes ago
The late Rep. John Lewis will be remembered with services that begin this weekend in his home state of Alabama, before lying in state at the U.S. Capitol and his funeral next week in Georgia.

National

Huge Portland protest crowds, standoff with feds go on

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By GILLIAN FLACCUS and SARA CLINE
A federal judge specifically blocked U.S. agents from arresting or using physical force against journalists and legal observers at protests where President Donald Trump is testing the limits of federal power.

National

Hanna expected to hit southern Texas coast as a hurricane

Updated: 2 hours ago
The National Hurricane Center says Tropical Storm Hanna is forecast to reach the Texas coast over the weekend, threatening to bring heavy rain, rough waters and strong winds.

News

Study finds problem areas in ND’s juvenile justice system

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Morgan Benth
They said they’ll be taking additional feedback into consideration before introducing a more complete draft at the end of September.

Latest News

National

Possible ransomware attack knocks GPS company Garmin offline

Updated: 3 hours ago
The GPS and wearable device company says a widespread blackout left its fitness devices, website, and call centers offline for more than 24 hours.

News

Six-figure fentanyl seizure in Minot-area narcotics investigation

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Joe Skurzewski
Investigators said the drug seizure is the latest this year that has involved attempts to stop the flow of illegal and dangerous drugs to the Minot area.

National Politics

With no new law to curb drug costs, Trump tries own changes

Updated: 3 hours ago
Unable to land the big deal with Congress to curb drug costs, President Donald Trump on Friday moved on his own to allow imports of cheaper medicines, along with other limited steps that could have some election-year appeal.

News

COVID crisis: Does America need to shut down and start over?

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
More than 150 of America's top medical experts are calling for lawmakers to shut down the country and start over "NOW." While states facing life-and-death situations shatter coronavirus records and Dr. Birx refers to them as "three New Yorks."

News

Marney Gellner talks the return of baseball with Your News Leader

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Ben Barr
Gellner and the broadcast team will be working from Target Field in Minneapolis for both home and road games.

News

Study finds problem areas in ND’s juvenile justice system

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Morgan Benth
North Dakota’s juvenile justice system is under very close scrutiny.