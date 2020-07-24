WSC will require masks and is planning on-campus testing events

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Williston State College just released its preliminary plans to reopen on-campus school this fall.

One of the biggest changes students will see is that everyone will be required to wear face masks when social distancing is not possible; so during and in between classes.

The college will also avoid creating large gatherings.

WSC President Dr. John Miller said they will release the full “Smart Restart” plan next week, along with a schedule for on-campus testing events.

“At this point, I don’t think it’s a matter of if we will have COVID testing positive on campus. We’re going to. I believe it’s a mathematical certainty,” said Dr. Miller.

He added that they’re focusing on keeping people safe and managing those situations. In the full plan, they’ll detail their protocols if an outbreak does occur. A face-to-face registration event is scheduled for Aug. 6, and classes start on Aug. 24.

