Turtle Mountain Tribe invests in roads

BELCOURT, N.D. (KFYR) - Residents of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Reservation can expect to see a lot of road work signs in the coming weeks.

Last week the tribe began work on a portion of work reconstruction projects kick starting the Turtle Mountain Cares Tribal Roads Initiative.

With plans to renovate and reconstruct more than 90 projects, the initiative is putting $11 million of CARES Act funding to good use.

Tribal Chairman Jamie Azure said the reconstruction was needed as the roads sustained severe damage in the past year.

“A very saturated summer last year and a quick winter caused these huge frost heaves all spring this year which destroyed a lot of our road systems,” said Azure.

Azure said the tribe hopes to have all of the road construction done by Nov. 15.

