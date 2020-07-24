Advertisement

Study finds problem areas in ND’s juvenile justice system

Study finds problem areas in ND's juvenile justice system
Study finds problem areas in ND's juvenile justice system(KFYR)
By Morgan Benth
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota’s juvenile justice system is under very close scrutiny. Last year, the Legislature approved the study of juvenile justice laws. Now, the answers are available.

The state's Division of Juvenile Services is using the state approved study to point out areas of improvement. A work group, started just one month ago, has added to and rewritten many parts of the Uniform Juvenile Court Act.

The act hasn't been extensively studied or updated in almost fifty years. The study was conducted by the Council of State Governments Justice Center.

It’s helped many other states with their reform efforts.

“They’ve helped approximately half of the state’s reform their juvenile justice systems, so it’s not like we’re making an effort here to just jump off the cliff to unknown territory, this is fairly proven ground,” said the Division of Juvenile Services Director Lisa Bjergaard.

Depending on where a juvenile lives, the study also found that is indicative of whether or not a youth will receive the proper resources.

“Some schools focus on trying to keep youth in school, while other schools are more likely to refer youth to the juvenile justice system. Some law enforcement agencies have established extensive diversion efforts, while in other communities those youth are referred directly to court. In some communities there’s  mental health and substance use services, in other communities those services don’t exist,” said Council of State Governments Justice Center Director Josh Weber.

The Justice Center’s main recommendations include decriminalizing unruly behaviors, reducing how often youth are detained to only when they’re a threat to public safety, and increasing community services available for youth statewide. They hope this will lower the number of juveniles entering the system.

Juvenile Services leaders said the bill draft still needs considerable work.

They said they’ll be taking additional feedback into consideration before introducing a more complete draft at the end of September.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Cause of hangar fire on Minot Air Force Base remains undetermined

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Joe Skurzewski
The fire destroyed a hangar on an aircraft parking apron on the south end of the base on December 28th and it smoldered for at least a week.

News

Sky Dancer Casino to remain closed for now

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Faith Hatton
Those hoping to visit the Sky Dancer casino and hotel will have to wait a little while longer.

News

Turtle Mountain Tribe invests in roads

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Faith Hatton
Tribal Chairman Jamie Azure said the reconstruction was needed as the roads sustained severe damage in the past year.

News

Parents of Minot students react to survey options, fall plans

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Sasha Strong
This week, parents of Minot Public School students received a survey asking them about potential policies for the fall semester.

Latest News

News

Minot sales tax numbers better than expected

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sasha Strong
Minot’s sales tax revenue numbers are in and are looking better than projected, according to the city’s finance director.

News

Pronghorn season set for North Dakota hunters

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Grace Kraemer
Good news for hunters in the state, as North Dakota's pronghorn hunting season is set for fall.

News

Expectant mothers take extra precaution to protect unborn child from COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Julie Martin
The CDC says nearly 13,000 expectant mothers have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

News

New-look Jack Hoeven Wee Links course nearing completion

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tommy McTague
The course was rebuilt and reseeded this previous fall.

News

Backpack Buddies proceeds presented to Souris Valley United Way

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Grace Kraemer
Marketplace Foods in Minot presented the proceeds from this summer's food drive to the Souris Valley United Way.

News

Biker Palooza this Saturday in the Magic City

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Grace Kraemer
This weekend Magic City Harley Davidson is hosting its Biker Palooza.