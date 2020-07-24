Sky Dancer Casino to remain closed for now

BELCOURT, N.D. (KFYR) - Those hoping to visit the Sky Dancer casino and hotel will have to wait a little while longer.

The casino, which closed to the public on March 20, will remain closed until further notice.

Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Tribal Chairman Jamie Azure said there are talks of phase reopening of the hotel and allowing the restaurants to offer curbside pickup, but nothing is set in stone.

“That intent is to open them up for a few weeks then we can gauge what is happening surrounding the virus with these specific entities. We haven'' made that decision yet but that is on the table,” said Azure.

Azure said Sky Dancer was able to apply for Paycheck Protection Program loans, but many of its more than 300 employees did have to file for unemployment during closures.

