Advertisement

Senate Republicans negotiate potential second stimulus package

Checks
Checks(KFYR-TV)
By Morgan Benth
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 7:49 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A historic nearly $2 trillion stimulus package went into effect near the beginning of the pandemic. Now, a second stimulus package is in the works in both the House and the Senate. The main difference this time is the price tag.

The CARES Act is the largest stimulus package in U.S. history, but a second round of potential coronavirus aid that passed through the House of Representatives is even larger, at $3.4 trillion.

The Senate’s version is expected to be much smaller at about $1 trillion. Senate Republicans said they can accomplish the same goals as the House bill with less cost. State lawmakers said that smaller second stimulus would help North Dakotans.

”Kids, health care, and jobs, so we’re trying to focus this package more than the previous CARES package. Hopefully it’s much more modest in terms of its cost,” said Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D.

”North Dakota is doing better than much of the rest of the country and that’s why I go back to we have to be mindful of, yes where help is needed, fund it, but at the same time we have to be careful because of the cost here and be mindful of our debt and deficit,” said Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D.

The North Dakota Senators added they expect the aid to be directed at education, COVID-19 testing, assisting small businesses, and continued relief for the agricultural industry.

Lawmakers said they’re still negotiating certain issues like stimulus check amounts and unemployment benefits, which they’ll need to decide before the Senate is ready to pass the package.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Minot Public School Board surveys parents on how to start school year

Updated: 1 hours ago
The board plans to make a final decision by July 31.

News

Minot motorcycle club raising awareness for suicide prevention this weekend

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sasha Strong
For registration prices and more information visit the Northern Infidels MC Bike Club Facebook page.

News

An additional Odyssey Theater will not be coming to downtown Dickinson

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Hallie Brown
After much deliberation, the Odyssey Theater is not coming to downtown Dickinson.

News

MAFB family named ND National Guard Family of the Year

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sasha Strong
National Guard Leaders said they earned the award through volunteering and “morale-building efforts.”

News

Breaking down ND property taxes

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By John Salling
These can be difficult to nail down so we’re going to try to answer the question

Latest News

News

Minot state students react to back-to-school plans

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Faith Hatton
Minot State University is one school that is planning to have some classes in person come August.

News

Ken Keller Court

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lee Timmerman
Trinity High School in Dickinson did a very nice thing Thursday. The basketball court was named for Ken Keller.

News

Andrew Leingang: Football recruiting

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lee Timmerman
An N.F.L. franchise quarterback went to Century High School, but Carson Wentz is not the most heavily recruited football player in Patriots history.

News

Bismarck State College develops meal delivery system in case of on-campus quarantine

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Hallie Brown
To reduce the spread of COVID-19 on campus, colleges and universities are coming up with plans to protect students who get sick.

News

NDGOP’s policy platform features anti-LBGTQ statements

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Morgan Benth
State lawmakers on both sides of the aisle, Democrats and Republicans, are speaking out against the anti LGBTQ statements made in the resolution.