Pronghorn season set for North Dakota hunters

MINOT, N.D. - Good news for hunters in the state, as North Dakota's pronghorn hunting season is set for fall.

The North Dakota Game and Fish Department will have 1,790 licenses available.

The season will be in 15 open units, quite a bit bigger than last year, due to the six-percent increase in pronghorn.

For bow hunters, the season will be from Sept. 4 through Sept. 27.

For all other hunters, the season will be from Oct. 2 through Oct. 18.

North Dakota residents can apply at the Game and Fish Department website: www.gf.nd.gov

The fee is $30 for ages 16 and up and only $10 for under 16.

