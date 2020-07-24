Prairie Grit holds adaptive tennis lessons in Minot

MINOT, N.D. - Friday’s Prairie Grit Adaptive Tennis lessons allowed kids like Sophia Burdick and their parents to have fun.

"She's been excited for tennis. All summer long she's watched her two sisters, her older sister and her younger sister, take tennis lessons. Now it's her turn, so it's exciting," said Lindsey Burdick, Sophia's mom.

Adam Rice's mom Rhonda said she sees how playing sports helps adaptive athletes.

"It's just confidence in being able to do something and just helping him socially too to be around kids and other people. He smiles. He gets excited. He claps," said Rice.

Minot Tennis Pro Marc White and other local players gave their time to make sure kids had a blast, and learned a thing or two along the way.

"Just their attentiveness, and just warmth toward the kids means the world to us parents," said Rice.

"It's good for the kids, but it's also great to be involved. It makes you feel good, and these kids bring nothing but happiness," said Burdick.

Next up for Prairie Grit is Wednesday’s Softball Night with the Minot Storm.

