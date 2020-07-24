Parents of Minot students react to survey options, fall plans

MINOT, N.D. - This week, parents of Minot Public School students received a survey asking them about potential policies for the fall semester.

Whether students should wear a mask was one of the most pressing questions on the Minot Public School survey for parent Magen Friend.

"If they go to school and there is not mandatory masks and distancing, they could bring it home to him even if I chose to just homeschool," said Friend.

Friend has five children, one with a medical condition that could be made worse with COVID-19.

"My middle son has severe asthma. We usually end up in the hospital two or three days a year, and this terrifies me because if he gets it, he would potentially be one of the kids that dies," said Friend.

School Board President Jim Rostad said the board sent out the survey to see what the majority of parents want before moving forward in any one direction.

“We are going to have to use their influence to make our decision, and we want to urge everybody to fill out that survey,” said Rostad.

Other questions on the survey included a vote between distance learning, in-person classes, or a hybrid of the two which Friend said would be useful for her other children.

"The hybrid especially for kids like my oldest son who goes to Jim Hill would really good because he needs that one on one with the teachers," said Friend.

Rostad said they have received emails from parents advocating for different approaches.

“The opinions are very wide on both ends of the spectrum,” said Rostad.

Rostad said the results of the survey will also be made public.

They hope to have a decision made by the end of the month.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.