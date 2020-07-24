Advertisement

No need to worry, ‘Paw Patrol’ has not been canceled

By Ed Payne
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany missed the mark Friday when she said the preschool animated series “Paw Patrol” had been pulled off the air.

Nick Jr., the network that runs the popular children’s show, said that’s news to them.

“‘Paw Patrol’ is not canceled,” Nick Jr. tweeted.

The folks at “Paw Patrol” chimed in, too.

“No need to worry,” the show tweeted. “‘Paw Patrol’ is not canceled.”

At a White House briefing, McEnany was talking about President Trump’s efforts to reduce violence in America’s cities when she pivoted to the portrayal of law enforcement in the media.

“He’s ... appalled by cancel culture and cancel culture specifically as it pertains to cops. We saw a few weeks ago that “Paw Patrol,” a cartoon show about cops, was canceled,” she said.

McEnany also mentioned other shows that had been canceled like “Cops” and “Live PD,” but was wrong on the children’s show.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Study finds problem areas in ND’s juvenile justice system

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Morgan Benth
North Dakota’s juvenile justice system is under very close scrutiny.

News

Cause of hangar fire on Minot Air Force Base remains undetermined

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Joe Skurzewski
The fire destroyed a hangar on an aircraft parking apron on the south end of the base on December 28th and it smoldered for at least a week.

News

Sky Dancer Casino to remain closed for now

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Faith Hatton
Those hoping to visit the Sky Dancer casino and hotel will have to wait a little while longer.

Coronavirus

No virus bill yet: White House, GOP at odds over jobless aid

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By LISA MASCARO AP Congressional Correspondent
Negotiations over a new COVID-19 rescue bill were in flux Friday after the White House floated cutting an unemployment benefits boost to as little as $100 and President Donald Trump turned to a new priority, adding money to build a new FBI headquarters.

News

Turtle Mountain Tribe invests in roads

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Faith Hatton
Tribal Chairman Jamie Azure said the reconstruction was needed as the roads sustained severe damage in the past year.

Latest News

News

Parents of Minot students react to survey options, fall plans

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Sasha Strong
This week, parents of Minot Public School students received a survey asking them about potential policies for the fall semester.

News

Minot sales tax numbers better than expected

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sasha Strong
Minot’s sales tax revenue numbers are in and are looking better than projected, according to the city’s finance director.

News

Pronghorn season set for North Dakota hunters

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Grace Kraemer
Good news for hunters in the state, as North Dakota's pronghorn hunting season is set for fall.

News

Expectant mothers take extra precaution to protect unborn child from COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Julie Martin
The CDC says nearly 13,000 expectant mothers have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

National Politics

Trump, GOP ally vow Confederate base names won’t change

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By MATTHEW DALY Associated Press
The House and Senate have overwhelmingly approved bills to change Confederate base names.