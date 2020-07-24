Advertisement

NDHSAA guidelines approved

By Lee Timmerman
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Friday, the North Dakota High School Activities Association Board (NDHSAA) unanimously approved the guidelines and recommendations for opening sports and activities.          

The blueprint for schools is six pages and the sports specific guidelines are twice as long.

It was also noted that changes may have to be made if the circumstances warrant.                   

This comes after last week’s decision to proceed with the fall season as planned.                  

As of now, fans will be allowed to attend games.                  

You can view the entire list of guidelines at this link: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1rVuP8ThM8YG8Cy26RUr577ougZCO016cOKtUbLLMwrU/edit

