Minot state students react to back-to-school plans

Minot State University
Minot State University(KFYR-TV)
By Faith Hatton
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 8:09 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MINOT, N.D. (KFYR) - As more schools begin to tackle back-to-school decisions such as distance versus in-person learning, students are getting an idea of what their Fall semester will look like. As we showed you Wednesday, Minot State University is one school that is planning to have some classes in person come August.

After Minot State University released plans to have students return to class for the first time since March, some students say they are glad to be back in the classroom.

However, some said they’ll be taking extra precautions. For some students like MSU senior Jacob Rodgers, getting back to face to face learning is ideal.

”I’m actually excited for it, I wasn’t a big fan of the distance learning because I learn better in class,” said Rodgers.  

Others like Senior Kari Johnson said they will have to be a little more careful.”Everybody has concerns because of the COVID and I’m just like everybody else,” said Johnson.   

Rodgers said limited interactions through online courses altered his learning experience.They had some interactions, but it just, nearly wasn’t nearly the same as face to face. And you tend to ask more questions or at least I do when you’re actually in the class,” said Rodgers.

Johnson said that while she prefers in person classes she will be avoiding high traffic areas and high touch items like vending machines. 

“If there is an outbreak or if somebody gets sick or per say I get sick, you know, what is that going to do? How is that going to impact the rest of the semester because it’s not a simple ‘oh you have a cold’ and you’re out for a day or two,” said Johnson.    

While the university does have quarantine plans in place, remote learning will also be an option for those who need it.

”Doing Zoom classes for High School was just a little bit awkward not many people answered questions and stuff,” said incoming MSU freshman, Luke Anderson.

Johnson said switching back to online learning is something he’s prepared for.

”I’m a little concerned that they’ll probably end up switching it the latter half of the year, because it sounds like the coronavirus is probably going to be around for a little bit longer,” said Anderson.

Getting ready for a new school year, in whatever form that may be.

The University released its full 2020 Beaver Restart plan last week with plans to start classes on schedule on Aug 24.

https://www.minotstateu.edu/covid/

