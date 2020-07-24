Minot sales tax numbers better than expected

MINOT, N.D. - Minot’s sales tax revenue numbers are in and are looking better than projected, according to the city’s finance director.

In the past David Lakefield said the city could see a 25 percent reduction from 2019's sales tax.

This June did turn out to be one the lowest for June collection in the past five years.

But, Lakefield said that the city had one of the best July’s in the last five years.

The boost helped to make the sales tax collections year-to-date only three percent lower than last year.

Lakefield said the rest of the year will determine a lot for the city.

“So in the next few months if that continues that would give us a little more reassurance that things have probably settled down a little bit,” said Lakefield.

Sales tax revenue goes towards projects like flood control and infrastructure in Minot.

