Minot sales tax numbers better than expected

By Sasha Strong
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D. - Minot’s sales tax revenue numbers are in and are looking better than projected, according to the city’s finance director. 

In the past David Lakefield said the city could see a 25 percent reduction from 2019's sales tax. 

This June did turn out to be one the lowest for June collection in the past five years.

But, Lakefield said that the city had one of the best July’s in the last five years. 

The boost helped to make the sales tax collections year-to-date only three percent lower than last year. 

Lakefield said the rest of the year will determine a lot for the city. 

“So in the next few months if that continues that would give us a little more reassurance that things have probably settled down a little bit,” said Lakefield.

Sales tax revenue goes towards projects like flood control and infrastructure in Minot.

News

Study finds problem areas in ND’s juvenile justice system

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Morgan Benth
North Dakota’s juvenile justice system is under very close scrutiny.

News

Cause of hangar fire on Minot Air Force Base remains undetermined

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Joe Skurzewski
The fire destroyed a hangar on an aircraft parking apron on the south end of the base on December 28th and it smoldered for at least a week.

News

Sky Dancer Casino to remain closed for now

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Faith Hatton
Those hoping to visit the Sky Dancer casino and hotel will have to wait a little while longer.

News

Turtle Mountain Tribe invests in roads

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Faith Hatton
Tribal Chairman Jamie Azure said the reconstruction was needed as the roads sustained severe damage in the past year.

News

Parents of Minot students react to survey options, fall plans

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Sasha Strong
This week, parents of Minot Public School students received a survey asking them about potential policies for the fall semester.

News

Pronghorn season set for North Dakota hunters

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Grace Kraemer
Good news for hunters in the state, as North Dakota's pronghorn hunting season is set for fall.

News

Expectant mothers take extra precaution to protect unborn child from COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Julie Martin
The CDC says nearly 13,000 expectant mothers have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

News

New-look Jack Hoeven Wee Links course nearing completion

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tommy McTague
The course was rebuilt and reseeded this previous fall.

News

Backpack Buddies proceeds presented to Souris Valley United Way

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Grace Kraemer
Marketplace Foods in Minot presented the proceeds from this summer's food drive to the Souris Valley United Way.

News

Biker Palooza this Saturday in the Magic City

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Grace Kraemer
This weekend Magic City Harley Davidson is hosting its Biker Palooza.