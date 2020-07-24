Minot Public School Board surveys parents on how to start school year

MINOT, N.D. - The Minot Public School Board is appealing to parents of its students to find out how to move forward with the impending school year.

As we near the start date of the 2020-2021 school year, the Minot Public School board has many decisions to make surrounding the opening of their schools, and safety for the students, faculty and staff.

Not a lot of decisions regarding the upcoming school were made at Thursday’s meeting. In fact, Superintendent Dr. Mark Vollmer said they’re not pushing for a specific decision right now, and are more concerned about the students’ health.

”We want to develop the best plan we can to keep people safe. And that involves the science of numbers. What are our infection rates in our community and what can we do to keep everyone safe,” said Vollmer.

He also said that surveys are being sent to parents to see what they feel is the best course of action.

The board plans to make a final decision by July 31.

