Minot motorcycle club raising awareness for suicide prevention this weekend

MINOT, N.D. (KFYR) - A Minot motorcycle group is planning to ride this weekend to raise awareness of suicide prevention.

The Northern Infidels MC will host the ride Saturday.

It will start at their club house in northwest Minot and travel through the surrounding area including Mohall, Bowbells, and Stanley.

Registration Begins at 11 a.m.

It's the fourth annual ride and the first time the group will partner with the North Dakota Coalition for Suicide Prevention.

“All of us in our club have various reasons why it’s important to us. For me, I’ve known people that committed suicide that I have served with in the Air Force,” said Northern Infidels MC Vice President, Brandon Tapp.

All vehicles are welcome to attend.

For registration prices and more information visit the Northern Infidels MC Bike Club Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.