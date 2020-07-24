MAFB family named ND National Guard Family of the Year

MINOT, N.D. (KFYR) - A family in Minot was recently honored by the North Dakota Air National Guard.

Airman Staff Sgt. Jessica Harper and Staff Sgt. Sarah Harper were named Family of the Year.

They were given the award last week in a ceremony at Minot Air Force Base.

The Harpers are both work with the 219th Security Forces Squadron.

National Guard Leaders said they earned the award through volunteering and “morale-building efforts.”

