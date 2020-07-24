Ken Keller Court

DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - Trinity High School in Dickinson did a very nice thing Thursday. The basketball court was named for Ken Keller.

“He’s had an impact on a lot of people in Southwest North Dakota not just here but Class-A, Class-B, he’s been part of Trinity High School for the better part of 50-plus years,” said Trinity Athletic Director Gregg Grinsteinner.

Over those five decades, Keller has been a teacher, coach and athletic director. Grinsteinner says Ken certainly deserves the honor and Gregg admits it probably should have been done sooner.

