Friday: 124 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

Test Results(KFYR)
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - COVID-19 Test Results Results listed are from the previous day.

INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

  • Man in his 80s from Williams County with underlying health conditions.
  • Man in his 50s from McIntosh County with underlying health conditions.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY

  • Barnes County - 1
  • Benson County – 2
  • Bottineau County - 1
  • Burleigh County - 15
  • Cass County – 29
  • Cavalier County – 2
  • Emmons County – 1
  • Foster County - 4
  • Grand Forks County – 9
  • Griggs County - 4
  • Kidder County – 1
  • McLean County – 3
  • Mercer County - 4
  • Morton County – 7
  • Mountrail County – 2
  • Nelson County – 1
  • Pembina County - 1
  • Renville County - 1
  • Richland County – 8
  • Rolette County – 2
  • Sargent County – 1
  • Sioux County - 1
  • Stark County – 5
  • Steele County – 1
  • Stutsman County – 5
  • Traill County – 2
  • Walsh County – 2
  • Ward County – 2
  • Williams County - 7

BY THE NUMBERS

279,909 - Total Number of Tests Completed* (+4,664 total tests from yesterday)

142,708 – Total Unique Individuals Tested* (+1,892 unique individuals from yesterday)

137,094 – Total Negative (+1,771 unique individuals from yesterday)

5,614 – Total Positive (+124 unique individuals from yesterday)

After investigation it was discovered that someone from Traill County and Williams County were from out of state and an individual from Walsh County ended up being a duplicate.

2.7% – Daily Positivity Rate**

325 – Total Hospitalized (+3 individual from yesterday)

37 – Currently Hospitalized (-20 individuals from yesterday)

4,545 – Total Recovered (+70 individuals from yesterday)

99 – Total Deaths*** (+2 individual from yesterday)

* Note that this does not include individuals from out of state and has been updated to reflect the most recent information discovered after cases were investigated.

**Because the serial tests completed and added to the total number of tests completed can result in new individuals who test positive, the daily positivity rate will be calculated using the total positives for the day by the daily number of tests completed instead of the daily number of unique individuals tested.

*** Number of individuals who tested positive and died from any cause while infected with COVID-19.

For descriptions of these categories, visit the NDDoH dashboard.

For the most updated and timely information and updates related to COVID-19, visit the NDDoH website at www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus, follow on FacebookTwitter and Instagram and visit the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.  

