Expectant mothers take extra precaution to protect unborn child from COVID-19

By Julie Martin
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The CDC says nearly 13,000 expectant mothers have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

There are many questions about whether women can pass the virus to an unborn child.

The two pregnant women we spoke to say they've had to make big lifestyle changes in order to protect themselves against the coronavirus.

Although we don't know if an infected mother can give her unborn child the virus, doctors at Sanford have conducted more tests now that people are concerned about birth defects.

When Brooke Deakin and her husband found out they were expecting, they had no idea it would be during a global pandemic.

“I try not to look too much into them because I don’t want to make myself scared, but I know of mothers getting it and them passing away and the baby living, or them having a miscarriage,” said Deakin.

Lakota Brenner says she needed to find a new job to protect her unborn child.

“Now the issue is making sure I’m not getting exposed now that I’ve returned to work. I’ve had to find a new job now where I wasn’t around as many people,” says Brenner, an expectant mother.

 Mayo Clinic research says newborns can become infected with the virus during childbirth or by exposure to sick caregivers after delivery.

“I definitely have to take a lot more precautions than a non-pregnant woman would have to,” said Deakin.

At Sanford Hospital, genetic counselors say they screen five to eight women a day for potential inherited conditions.

“Some have indicated that they’re kind of anxious with all the unknowns from COVID, and that they would like to start planning if there is something else that is going on that they can prepare for,” said Arielle Flynn, a genetic counselor at Sanford.

Although the blood work cannot predict if the baby will have COVID-19, it can help prepare parents for genetic conditions.

Both Deakin and Brenner say the hardest part about being pregnant during the pandemic is not being able to celebrate with family or do the small things such as maternity pictures and gender reveal parties.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

