Advertisement

Coronavirus pandemic disrupts immunizations efforts worldwide

Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted immunization efforts worldwide, according to a new report from the world’s top health organizations.

The World Health Organization and UNICEF issued a warning stating a disruption of immunization efforts could reverse progress made against some serious illnesses.

While immunization coverage for some vaccines stalled before the coronavirus hit, a recent joint report from the WHO and UNICEF shows nearly 20 million children are under vaccinated. Almost half of them live in the Africa region.

“Vaccines are one of the most powerful tools in the history of public health, and more children are now being immunized than ever before,” said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. “But the pandemic has put those gains at risk.”

The report says for the first time in 28 years, the world could see a reduction in coverage for the vaccine protecting against diphtheria, tetanus, and pertussis, also known as whooping cough.

At least 30 measles and rubella campaigns were also canceled or at risk of being canceled. This could likely result in intensified outbreaks.

“The avoidable suffering and death caused by children missing out on routine immunizations could be far greater than COVID-19 itself,” Tedros said.

Tedros says vaccines can be delivered safely even during the pandemic, and he called for countries to ensure that happens.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Bismarck man sentenced to 7.5 years for sexually assaulting child

Updated: moments ago
|
By Julie Martin
A Burleigh County judge sentenced a man Friday after a jury found him guilty of four counts of gross sexual imposition.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 recovery can take a few weeks even for young adults

Updated: 7 minutes ago
Recovering from even mild coronavirus infections can take at least two to three weeks, according to U.S. research published Friday.

News

Bismarck/Mandan teachers learn firsthand to teach practical job skills

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Emmeline Ivy
The Bismarck Mandan Chamber Economic Development Corporation is offering teachers a way to improve their skills.

National

Virus-shadowed Emmy nods could bring surprises, diversity

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By LYNN ELBER
With isolation-forced time on their hands, TV industry members may have been more diligent about searching out potential nominees that otherwise would have been overlooked.

News

CHI St. Alexius Health purchases robot to assist in knee replacements

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Hallie Brown
CHI St. Alexius Health in Bismarck purchased a robot to assist in total knee replacements.

Latest News

National

Woman attacked in bed by rabid fox in N.C.

Updated: 35 minutes ago
Her 9-year-old beagle Duchess was on the floor when a fox crept through the doggy door and ran into her room.

National

Woman attacked in bed by rabid fox in N.C.

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
A North Carolina woman was attacked by a rabid fox while in her bed.

Coronavirus

Extra unemployment aid expires as virus threatens new states

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By GEOFF MULVIHILL, JUSTIN PRITCHARD and DAVE KOLPACK Associated Press
As public health officials warned Friday that the coronavirus posed new risks to parts of the Midwest and South, enhanced federal payments that helped avert financial ruin for millions of unemployed Americans were set to expire — leaving only threadbare safety nets offered by individual states to ca

Coronavirus

Uncertainty in school reopenings as US virus cases hit 4 million

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
The late summer back-to-school ritual is upended this year as coronavirus cases continue to rise across the U.S.

News

Prairie Grit holds adaptive tennis lessons in Minot

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ben Barr
Adam Rice's mom Rhonda said she sees how playing sports helps adaptive athletes.

National

President Trump awards Medal of Freedom to breakthrough athlete and former congressman Jim Ryun

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kristin Kasper
President Trump awarded former Congressman and Olympian Jim Ryun The Presidential Medal of Freedom in a Friday ceremony at the White House.