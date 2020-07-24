CHI St. Alexius Health purchases robot to assist in knee replacements

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - CHI St. Alexius Health in Bismarck purchased a robot to assist in total knee replacements.

The ROSA robot builds a virtual model of the patient’s knee allowing the surgeon to operate with even more precision.

For the patient this means faster recovery, less pain and improved mobility, according to orthopedic experts.

