Cause of hangar fire on Minot Air Force Base remains undetermined

MINOT AIR FORCE BASE (KFYR) - Investigators have yet to be able to determine what exactly caused a fire that destroyed a small hangar on Minot Air Force Base late last year, according to a spokesperson for the base.

The fire destroyed a hangar on an aircraft parking apron on the south end of the base on December 28th and it smoldered for at least a week.

No one was hurt in the fire.

According to the spokesperson, the Air Force Office of Special Investigations cannot determine a cause at this time.

The combined loss of the hangar and the items inside comes to more than $7 million.

The remains of the structure have since been cleared, and the area is now used for parking.

