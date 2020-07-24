Advertisement

California salon continues cutting hair indoors in defiance of state orders

Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON/CNN) - San Jose’s Salon Blu is now cutting hair outdoors amid California’s recently relaxed rules on hair salons, but it is also servicing clients indoors.

While most other salons were ordered to stop all indoor service, KRON reports Salon Blu quietly continued to operate indoors in defiance of local and state health orders.

"The more oppressive the government is, the more oppressive the rules are, the more subversive the citizens will be," Salon Blu owner James Griffiths said.

Griffiths is ignoring warnings from the police and the district attorney's office, and he is critical of what he believes are confusing and conflicting restrictions that are being unfairly applied.

“We’re open. We’re closed. All this madness that’s been going on, and we’re doing our very best to service our customers safely and abide by all the rules that we possibly can,” Griffiths said.

Salon Blu has outdoor stations on the rear patio and sidewalk, but many of its clients prefer being shampooed and highlighted indoors.

“This kind of service where we’re fully spaced out and only with one person for a given amount of time and I feel comfortable? I think I should be totally fine,” Salon Blue client Caitlin Jeffery said.

Salon Blu stepped up its sanitation procedures, and its staff is wearing masks, but clients are not required to do so. Despite that, Griffiths believes his salon is a lot safer than what’s happening underground.

“They’re cutting hair in kitchens and garages and backyards in unregulated, uninspected, unpermitted environments, and that’s not safe,” Griffiths said.

The recipient of hate mail from other salons, Salon Blu has abandoned its word-of-mouth service and is now openly violating the health order. The owner had a message for Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom if the state tries to crack down on the business.

“If Gov. Newsom’s task force wants to come down here and try to shut us down, I suggest they bring some backup.”

