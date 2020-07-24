Advertisement

Breaking down ND property taxes

Bismarck Commission
Bismarck Commission(KFYR-TV)
By John Salling
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 8:16 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A lot of communities are looking at their preliminary budgets this time of year and a lot of talk is buzzing about mills and property taxes. These can be difficult to nail down so we’re going to try to answer the question, “What is a mill?”

This explainer only applies to residential taxes. Put simply, one mill is one one-thousandth of the taxable value of your home. The value changes as your property value changes. To start with let’s take the market value of your home. About 4.5% of that is the taxable value of your home.

A mill is one-thousandth of that taxable value. Let’s use a Burleigh County Tax Statement as an example.

The market value is $259,200, 4.5% of that is the taxable value is $11,665. Each taxing entity levies mills separately, and the taxes are divvied out to different districts.

The state levies one mill on all North Dakota property so this should be one-thousandth of the taxable value. For this home, that’s $11.66. Now that we know how much each mill costs, we can figure out how many mills each entity levied in 2019.

Burleigh County levied about 40 mills. Fire/ambulance 13 mills. The local school district more than a hundred mills.and the township levied 18.

For a total of $2,091.77. Each taxing entity has to submit a preliminary budget to the state in the first week of August.

If you’d like to make your voice heard on where the money goes in your area, you can make public comments at board meetings, or contact your representatives.

