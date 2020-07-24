Advertisement

Bismarck/Mandan teachers learn firsthand to teach practical job skills

By Emmeline Ivy
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bismarck Mandan Chamber Economic Development Corporation is offering teachers a way to improve their skills. The Educator Experience Program offers them hands on opportunities in various fields, allowing them to teach from experience.

Teachers in the week-long program shadow or meet with professionals to develop an understanding of jobs in a variety of industries. Coordinators say it was tricky lining up the event this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but they made it work.

Casey Janz  is one of 20 who got to stop by a dairy farm, aero center, jail and more in the span of a week.

The program helps her and others answer questions like, “Why do we need to learn math?” And, ‘How will this help me in the real world?”

“It’s been a great learning experience for me. There’s a lot of areas that maybe I know a little bit about. But now, this opportunity has given me the chance to see all the ins and outs of certain processes and all the opportunities with each individual company that were being showcased,” said Bismarck Public Schools Career Advisor Janz.

Teachers, counselors and career advisors say they left better equipped to teach the value of their coursework and how it will relate to their future careers.

“Our goal with this program is to get the teachers actually in the businesses to almost have like a mini job shadow experience. So, they get to ask the questions that they’re interested in. They get to see that workplace and that work environment,” said Chamber EDC Workforce Development Coordinator Jaime Sabot.

Coordinators say they hit some roadblocks this year scheduling tours on facilities. But, they say most industries they couldn’t visit came to them. This year’s group visited with professionals from six industries.

The Chamber EDC is covering the cost of two certification courses for those who completed the entire course.

