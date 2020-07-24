Bismarck State College develops meal delivery system in case of on-campus quarantine

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - To reduce the spread of COVID-19 on campus, colleges and universities are coming up with plans to protect students who get sick.

Bismarck State College has implemented a sick-tray system to provide meals to those in quarantine.

A Student Life staff member will drop meals off outside of the student's room.

"Housing and dining will be working together to be able to provide a system to students who are comfortably isolating or quarantining and would be able to provide those dining services to the student," said BSC Vice President for Student Affairs Kaylyn Bondy.

Student Life staff members have their temperature taken every day before work to reduce the chance of spreading COVID-19 to others.

