Bismarck man sentenced to 30 years for sexually assaulting child

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) -A Burleigh County judge sentenced a man Friday after a jury found him guilty of four counts of gross sexual imposition.

Sixty-five-year-old Russel Walbert was sentenced to 30 years in prison.

A jury found him guilty in November 2019 after Police say he sexually assaulted a 10-year-old.

Walbert must also register as a sex offender.

