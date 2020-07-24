Biker Palooza this Saturday in the Magic City

MINOT, N.D. – This weekend Magic City Harley Davidson is hosting its Biker Palooza.

The event gives motorcycle riders the chance to swap out old parts.

There will also be 17 local vendors.

The Marketing Manager Kelsey Schlag said this event is great for people to trade and buy different bike parts.

“People come in and bring their old bike parts or tear off parts that they don’t want anymore and sell them to somebody who might want them; at a cheaper price obviously. There used but there still in good condition,” said Schlag.

The event runs Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Those interested are encouraged to register online and practice social distancing and wear a mask.

To register call Schlag at (701) 839-6330.

