Backpack Buddies proceeds presented to Souris Valley United Way

MINOT, N.D.- Marketplace Foods in Minot presented the proceeds from this summer's food drive to the Souris Valley United Way.

It's part of the Backpack Buddies program through the United Way.

Executive Director Richard Berg said this donation will help feed kids outside of school food programs.

“During the school week, they always have at least one meal in the school if not two. And then on the weekends, these kids go home, and they just don’t know where their next meal is coming from,” said Berg.

The drive raised more than $50,000.

