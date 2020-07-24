Advertisement

Andrew Leingang: Football recruiting

Football Recruiting
Football Recruiting(KFYR)
By Lee Timmerman
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 8:00 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - An N.F.L. franchise quarterback went to Century High School, but Carson Wentz is not the most heavily recruited football player in Patriots history.                  

Andrew Leingang is, and it’s happening right now. Leingang wears number-54 and he will start his senior season at Century when camp begins in a few weeks.                  

I should of asked him, but I didn’t, however by my count, Andrew has 14 scholarship offers including a number Universities in Power 5 conferences.

“For me, I’m hoping to make my decision before the football season. I know that was always my plan throughout the process, and a lot of it is just going to come down to whether or not I feel 100% ready. I want to go to bed at night just knowing that I made a great decision and I feel good about it. I just want give my teammates, give my coaches, give my school the best senior season in football I can give them,” said Leingang.

Leingang calls all of the offers he’s received a blessing and he understands being recruited this year is unlike anything that’s been done before.

“The process is making a few phone calls. I know during the heat of COVID, I was making a few phone calls every day, and ever since it’s kind of slowed down. But just learning about universities and the football program’s, it’s been an awesome experience.”

Andrew is an excellent student and he plans to study engineering in college. He's been busy this summer with recruiting calls, working and workouts for both football and track.

This is not a complete list but some of Andrew’s offers are from North Dakota State, North Dakota, Kansas State, Minnesota, Stanford, Arizona State and Yale.

