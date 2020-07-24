Advertisement

An additional Odyssey Theater will not be coming to downtown Dickinson

By Hallie Brown
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 8:22 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - After much deliberation, the Odyssey Theater is not coming to downtown Dickinson.

City commissioners decided to buy the land back when the company didn't move forward.

In 2018, the city sold part of the parking lot across from City Hall for the construction of a theater.

The original sales agreement said the city could buy back the property at 90% of the sale price if construction had not started within 18 months.

Earlier this year, Odyssey Theater placed a construction fence around the site, as well as adjacent parking lots and sidewalks but did no actual construction.

The parking lot was supposed to be turned into a theater for community members in downtown Dickinson.

Some residents were unhappy with the potential loss of parking, while others were in favor of a new theater and what it could mean for the city.

After the city commission decided to buy back the previously sold land, community members voiced their opinions about the decision.

"It's projects like the theater and hopefully we will have another buyer in the future for lots like that if they even want to come to Dickinson, but it's projects like that, that ignite our downtown revitalization," said downtown property owner Kristi Schwartz.  

Before a decision was made there were two motions on the table, one that would extend Odyssey's purchase agreement and one that would enforce the city's right to repurchase.

"At one point if the building is only half constructed what do we have as an enforcement mechanizes, if it, say stalls next year, the economy doesn't get any better and we got footing sitting in the ground," said  City Commission President Scott Decker.   

The commissioners will now move forward with repurchasing the land.

This was the third time within the last month the Dickinson City Commission has voted on this land.

