White Shield School developing back-to-school plans

By Sasha Strong
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
ROSEGLEN, N.D. – White Shield School recently released their back-to-school policies for the fall semester.

They plan to resume in-person classes with strict guidelines.  

They ask students to self-screen for flu symptoms like fever, cough, and chills.

They will also ask students if they have been directly exposed to any one with COVID-19.

White Shield faculty has already started to limit class sizes in order to practice social distancing between students for summer school.

The school has yet to set a definite start date.

