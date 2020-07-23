White Shield School developing back-to-school plans
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
ROSEGLEN, N.D. – White Shield School recently released their back-to-school policies for the fall semester.
They plan to resume in-person classes with strict guidelines.
They ask students to self-screen for flu symptoms like fever, cough, and chills.
They will also ask students if they have been directly exposed to any one with COVID-19.
White Shield faculty has already started to limit class sizes in order to practice social distancing between students for summer school.
The school has yet to set a definite start date.
Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.