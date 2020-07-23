Advertisement

Watchdogs to review conduct of US agents in Portland, DC

By ERIC TUCKER
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two government watchdogs said Thursday that they had opened investigations into the conduct of federal agents responding to unrest in Portland, Oregon, following abuse of power allegations by members of Congress, local officials and the public.

The Justice Department watchdog said that it would investigate use of force allegations in Portland, while its counterpart at the Department of Homeland Security said it would examine whether officers from the agency improperly detained and transported protesters in the city last week.

The Justice Department is also examining the training and instruction provided to the federal agents who responded last month to protest activity at Lafayette Square, near the White House. Among the questions being studied are whether the agents followed department guidelines on the use of chemical agents and less lethal munitions and whether they followed identification requirements.

Democrats in Congress cheered the announcement of the investigations. The chairs of the Judiciary, Homeland Security and Oversight committees issued a joint statement saying many federal agents are dressed as soldiers, driving unmarked vehicles and refusing to identify themselves or the agencies where they work.

“Congress will continue to check this reckless Administration, but it is deeply important that these independent inspectors general get to the bottom of President Trump’s use of force against his own citizens,” the statement said.

The investigations were announced amid ongoing chaos in Portland, where Mayor Ted Wheeler was tear-gassed by federal agents as he stood outside the courthouse there.

Local authorities have complained that the presence of federal agents have exacerbated tensions on the streets, while residents have accused the government of violating their constitutional rights.

Civil unrest escalated in Portland after federal agents were accused of whisking people away in unmarked cars without probable cause. And in Washington, peaceful protesters were violently cleared from the streets by federal officers using tear gas ahead of a photo op by President Donald Trump in front of a nearby church.

The decision to dispatch federal agents to American cities is playing out at a hyperpoliticized moment when Trump is grasping for a new reelection strategy after the coronavirus upended the economy, dismantling what his campaign had seen as his ticket to a second term.

Trump has seized on a moment of spiking violence in some cities, claiming it will only rise if his Democratic rival Joe Biden is elected in November and Democrats have a chance to make the police reforms they have endorsed after the killing of George Floyd and nationwide protests demanding racial justice.

The federal response to the demonstrations is likely to be a major topic of discussion next week when Attorney General William Barr appears before the House Judiciary Committee for a hearing.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

LIVE: Trump holds coronavirus briefing as jobless claims rise

Updated: moments ago
|
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER AP Economics Writer
The number of laid-off Americans seeking unemployment benefits rose last week for the first time since the pandemic struck in March, evidence of the deepening economic pain the outbreak is causing to the economy.

National

US Mint: ‘We need your help’ by using exact change when making purchases

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Travis Leder
The U.S. Mint is asking for the public to make purchases using exact change.

National

U.S. Mint wants consumers to use exact change

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|

National

Movie theaters implore studios: Release the blockbusters

Updated: 1 hour ago
A long time ago in a pre-COVID universe far, far away, blockbusters opened around the globe simultaneously or nearly so. In 1975, “Jaws” set the blueprint. Concentrate marketing. Open wide. Pack them in.

Latest News

News

Minot man pleads not guilty to murder charge in fatal shooting

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Faith Hatton
The investigator recounted the testimonials of three witnesses present at the scene at the time of the shooting.

National

Sen. Thom Tillis offers plan for Coronavirus plan for families, cities, states and country

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Moose struck by two vehicles on I-94 in Montana

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jody Kerzman
No one was injured when two vehicles struck a moose on I-94 early this morning.

National

LIVE: Trump speaks from White House

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
President Trump holds a coronavirus briefing from the White House.

National

China launches ambitious attempt to land rover on Mars

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By SAMUEL McNEIL and ANIRUDDHA GHOSAL Associated Press
China launched its most ambitious Mars mission yet on Thursday in a bold attempt to join the United States in successfully landing a spacecraft on the red planet.

National

China declares Mars launch a success

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
China joins the global space race with the successful launch of its first mission to Mars.