Tuszka signs rookie deal with Denver

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Former North Dakota State football player Derrek Tuszka made things official with the Denver Broncos Wednesday.

The edge rusher signed his rookie contract with the club, becoming the third of ten to finalize his deal with the organization.

We’ve agreed to terms with seventh-round pick Derrek Tuszka!



📰 » https://t.co/tUySZUY6X8 pic.twitter.com/C0tvjuFygg — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) July 22, 2020

Over his four years at North Dakota State, Tuszka emerged as one of FCS football’s top pass rushers, as he finished his senior season as the Missouri Valley Football Conference Defensive Player of the Year. Tuszka recorded 13.5 sacks and 19 tackles for loss on the year and also earned first-team honors on the 2019 AP FCS All-America team.

According to NBC Denver’s Mike Klis, the seventh-round draft pick has signed a four-year deal worth $3,370,492 with another $75,492 signing bonus.

Tuszka to get 4-year, $3,370,492 contract that includes $75,492 signing bonus. #9sports https://t.co/8LaDrnD9MT — Mike Klis (@MikeKlis) July 22, 2020

Tuszka and the rest of the rookies are scheduled to report to Training Camp Thursday, July 22 at the UCHealth Training Center for the first round of Covid testing. The NFL and the players agreed to daily testing for the first two weeks of Training Camp. In addition, two negative test results are required before any player, coach or staff member is allowed into team facilities.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.