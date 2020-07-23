Advertisement

Thursday: 128 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

Test Results(KFYR)
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - COVID-19 Test Results Results listed are from the previous day.

INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

  • Man in his 70s from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY

  • Benson County – 6
  • Bottineau County - 1
  • Bowman County – 2
  • Burleigh County - 48
  • Cass County – 19
  • Cavalier County – 1
  • Eddy County – 2
  • Grand Forks County – 5
  • Kidder County – 1
  • McHenry County - 1
  • McKenzie County – 3
  • McLean County - 1
  • Morton County – 11
  • Mountrail County – 1
  • Ramsey County - 2
  • Richland County – 1
  • Rolette County - 1
  • Stark County – 2
  • Walsh County – 1
  • Ward County – 11
  • Williams County - 8

BY THE NUMBERS

275,255 - Total Number of Tests Completed* (+4,318 total tests from yesterday)

140,816 – Total Unique Individuals Tested* (+1,550 unique individuals from yesterday)

135,323 – Total Negative (+1,424 unique individuals from yesterday)

5,493 – Total Positive (+128 unique individuals from yesterday)

After investigation it was discovered that someone from Burleigh County and Dunn County were from out of state.

3.0% – Daily Positivity Rate**

322 – Total Hospitalized (+5 individual from yesterday)

57 – Currently Hospitalized (+5 individuals from yesterday)

4,475 – Total Recovered (+68 individuals from yesterday)

97 – Total Deaths*** (+1 individual from yesterday)

* Note that this does not include individuals from out of state and has been updated to reflect the most recent information discovered after cases were investigated.

**Because the serial tests completed and added to the total number of tests completed can result in new individuals who test positive, the daily positivity rate will be calculated using the total positives for the day by the daily number of tests completed instead of the daily number of unique individuals tested.

*** Number of individuals who tested positive and died from any cause while infected with COVID-19.

For descriptions of these categories, visit the NDDoH dashboard.

For the most updated and timely information and updates related to COVID-19, visit the NDDoH website at www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus, follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and visit the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

