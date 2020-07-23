Advertisement

Testing issue at lab comes weeks before school openings

Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D.(KFYR-TV)
By Jacob Notermann
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 9:37 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Tuesday saw yet another record-high for a single-day count of COVID-19 cases.

A 160 cases in one day is the record, but the governor said that it is misrepresentative what is actually going on in the past few days.

The governor said that the 160 cases is due to a backlog at the state lab.

The lab had to retest a large pool of samples, which led to the backlog.

Governor Doug Burgum, R-N.D., admitted that the state’s testing system is being overwhelmed; saying while the lab is keeping up, but the system is being stressed.

“We’re seeing this disturbing trends and increase in hospitalization. We’re seeing an increase in actives. So I think it’s a good early warning sign, for North Dakotans that we have to take this graph seriously. It’s still here. It’s still contagious and we have to follow the basics to make it not spread,” Burgum said.

In the coming weeks and months, there will only be a heavier reliance on testing; especially with state universities preparing to have on-campus living and in-person schooling.

The plan is for out-of-state students to be tested before coming on-campus, and for many in state students to be tested at local testing events.

NDUS Chancellor Mark Hagerott said that it all comes down to finding that balance between student desires and the safety and health of the communities.

“Make no mistake, one of our top priorities is the health and safety of the students, the faculty, the staff, the communities, but it’s not the only priority. The university system, and this has been confirmed across the country, as a state asset, that helps to create the next generation of medical workers, lab techs, nurses and doctors,” Hagerott said.

With a heavier reliance on testing before students can return to campus, there will be additional stress on North Dakota's testing infrastructure.

The State Board of Higher Ed will be unveiling a schedule to stagger student testing to avoid overwhelming any testing infrastructure or systems.

They will also be announcing whether or not universities will be requiring students and staff to wear masks while on campus in the coming days.

