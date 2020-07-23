Advertisement

Stanton man dies in Saturday night motorcycle accident

(MGN)
By Julie Martin
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Mercer County Sheriff’s Department says one man is dead following a car versus motorcycle accident late Saturday night.

Deputies with the Sherriff’s Office say 56-year-old Kerry Kessler was driving his motorcycle on Highway 200A when a SUV made a left turn off of Highway 31.

Deputies say Kessler struck the passenger side of the SUV and was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to deputies, two passengers in the SUV were not injured.

The accident is under investigation, deputies say no charges have been filed at this time.

