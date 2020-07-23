Sports Spotlight: Skyler Riedinger

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Last fall, Skyler Riedinger scored the only touchdown in the Dakota Bowl, helping the Century Patriots clinch the Class-AAA state title.

“It was awesome. I couldn’t have asked for a better season. You know, undefeated and state champions, no better way to go out then that. It felt great, you know, whatever I can do to contribute to the team and I just played my heart out that game and I thought it was a really fun game to play,” said Riedinger.

In the summer, Riedinger plays baseball for the Bismarck Governors. His head coach, Mike Skytland, says Riedinger is one of the most versatile players on the roster.

“Defensively it looks like Skyler can play anywhere and it looks like that’s the spot for him and I think that’s easier said than done. As a shortstop he has all the skills to play there, but wherever we put him we are happy. As far as the batting line up, we have put him at different spots. Skyler is one of the kids that can drive the ball and when he is swinging it well I think that really adds to the lineup,” Skytland said.

When he’s not fielding balls in the infield, Riedinger can be found on the mound.

“Skyler, to me, is somebody that young kids should emulate. He should be a role model because you watch him on the mound and he always looks the same. He works quick. It doesn’t matter if he just gave up a hit, struck somebody out, or someone just made an error behind him, he looks the same and then he’s got great stuff to go with it. So he’s somebody if a kid wanted to learn how to pitch, I think I’d watch Skyler,” said Skytland.

Riedinger has not decided where or if he’ll play in college. But his coaches and teammates have high praise for college coaches considering the incoming freshman.

“Just the way Skyler has continued to improve I know if I was a college coach Skyler would be right at the top of the list of somebody I’d like on my team,” said Skytland.

“The one thing with Sky is he is a hard worker, so he is definitely going to keep on progressing. So if you think he’s got a shot then definitely give it to him because he is going to prove you right,” said Governors teammate Connor Weikum.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.