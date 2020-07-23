BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Thursday, the North Dakota State Historical Society is celebrating Sally the Supreme Cow!

Barnes Chief’s Sally is her official name.

And on this day in 1951, she set the first world record in butterfat production.

In one year, Sally produced more than 16,000 pounds of milk, which made 846 pounds of butterfat.

In comparison, the average cow in North Dakota that year produced 173 pounds of butterfat and the national average was 200 pounds of butterfat.

Sally had a strict diet of a few pounds of beet pulp, as well as a protein, grain, and hay mixture.

The owner bought Sally for only $250, but after she made the record, he valued her at $5,000.

Sally was featured in the Fargo Forum, and in newspapers across the country!

