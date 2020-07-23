Advertisement

Red panda mom missing from Columbus Zoo in Ohio

Her name is Kora, and she's missing from the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium.
Her name is Kora, and she's missing from the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium.(Source: Columbus Zoo and Aquarium/CNN)
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Zoo workers are desperately trying to find a young red panda that’s gone missing.

Her name is Kora, and she lives at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium. She was last seen Tuesday.

Staff have been looking high and low around her habitat. They think she might have escaped on sagging tree limbs, weighed down after rain.

Zookeepers are hoping Kora will return on her own since she recently gave birth to two cubs who are still nursing. They’re being hand fed by zookeepers for now.

The zoo says the red panda is not a threat to the public, and that they are gentle creatures that mostly sleep in trees during the day.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

LIVE: Trump holds coronavirus briefing as jobless claims rise

Updated: moments ago
|
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER AP Economics Writer
The number of laid-off Americans seeking unemployment benefits rose last week for the first time since the pandemic struck in March, evidence of the deepening economic pain the outbreak is causing to the economy.

National Politics

Watchdogs to review conduct of US agents in Portland, DC

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By ERIC TUCKER
The Justice Department inspector general says it will conduct a review of the conduct of federal agents who responded to unrest in Portland, Oregon, and Washington, D.C.

National

US Mint: ‘We need your help’ by using exact change when making purchases

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Travis Leder
The U.S. Mint is asking for the public to make purchases using exact change.

National

U.S. Mint wants consumers to use exact change

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|

National

Movie theaters implore studios: Release the blockbusters

Updated: 1 hour ago
A long time ago in a pre-COVID universe far, far away, blockbusters opened around the globe simultaneously or nearly so. In 1975, “Jaws” set the blueprint. Concentrate marketing. Open wide. Pack them in.

Latest News

News

Minot man pleads not guilty to murder charge in fatal shooting

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Faith Hatton
The investigator recounted the testimonials of three witnesses present at the scene at the time of the shooting.

National

Sen. Thom Tillis offers plan for Coronavirus plan for families, cities, states and country

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Moose struck by two vehicles on I-94 in Montana

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jody Kerzman
No one was injured when two vehicles struck a moose on I-94 early this morning.

National

LIVE: Trump speaks from White House

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
President Trump holds a coronavirus briefing from the White House.

National

China launches ambitious attempt to land rover on Mars

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By SAMUEL McNEIL and ANIRUDDHA GHOSAL Associated Press
China launched its most ambitious Mars mission yet on Thursday in a bold attempt to join the United States in successfully landing a spacecraft on the red planet.

National

China declares Mars launch a success

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
China joins the global space race with the successful launch of its first mission to Mars.