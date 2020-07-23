Moose struck by two vehicles on I-94 in Montana

WIBAUX, Mont. - No one was injured when two vehicles struck a moose on I-94 early this morning.

It happened at mile marker 228 between Wibaux and Glendive, Mont., at around 2:30 Thursday morning.

Eric Applegate drives a tow truck for Gibbs Crane Service. He took these photos at the scene.

Applegate says the moose was originally struck by a UPS semi heading west on I-94. The moose kept running and crossed into the eastbound lane, where a pickup then hit it. Applegate says the moose hit the hood, flipped over the top and landed in the bed of the pickup.

No one was hurt in either of the collisions. Applegate towed both vehicles to Glendive. He says the pickup was extensively damaged; the semi had only minor damage.

Applegate says he’s lived in the area most of his life and has never seen a moose in that part of Montana before.

