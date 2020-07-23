Advertisement

Minot Public Library announces new hours, protocols

Minot Public Library
Minot Public Library(KFYR-TV)
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 10:01 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MINOT. N.D. - The Minot Public Library rolled out new operating hours that staff say they hope will last through Labor Day.

The library will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Fridays. They will also be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays. The first hour will also be reserved for at risk patrons.

Library Director Janet Anderson said staff are taking additional precautions like extra cleaning and limiting public seating, but aren't currently requiring patrons to wear a mask.

“Our goal is to stay open and keep serving people, but we know that if things start to take a downwards spiral in Ward County or in the city that we may have to implement more restrictions,” said Anderson.

The library has also restarted its curbside pickup services, and have switched a majority of its in-person services such as story time online.

