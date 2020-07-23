Minot Parks expands pet hours for Oak Park

MINOT, N.D. - The Minot Park District is changing up its pet policy for one of the major parks in town.

They recently announced that dogs will be allowed in Oak Park at any time the park is open.

Previously they had set hours for dogs in early morning and evenings.

The Park District still requires that animals stay on a leash.

Dog owners say they welcome the change.

“In our outdoor parks people want to be able to bring their pet with them wherever they go. If they are exercising or recreating, they want to be able to have them with them,” said Ron Merritt, Minot Park District executive director.

Dogs were already allowed in most other Minot parks.

