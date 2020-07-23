Advertisement

Minot man pleads not guilty to murder charge in fatal shooting

Minot man pleads not guilty to murder charge in fatal shooting
Minot man pleads not guilty to murder charge in fatal shooting(KFYR)
By Faith Hatton
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 3:32 PM CDT
MINOT, N.D. - A 22-year-old Minot man accused of fatally shooting another man in Minot in May pleaded not guilty Thursday to a AA-felony murder charge.

A Minot Police investigator testified at the preliminary hearing for Damion Colvin.

The investigator recounted the testimonials of three witnesses present at the scene at the time of the shooting.

Prosecutors say Colvin killed 21-year-old Jordan Andrew Parisien on May 13.

The judge ruled there was probable cause to move forward with the charge.

Colvin has a pretrial conference set for Sept. 30, though no trial date has been set yet.

He faces a chance of life in prison without parole if convicted.

