Mandan looking to place restrictions on fireworks use

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The mayor of Mandan is following through on a promise to place further restrictions on firework use in the city.

Mandan allows fireworks on July 2-4. City commissioners asked staff to draft an ordinance that would ban the use of fireworks on July 2. They also want to raise the fine from $75 to $150.

“All the comments that I’ve received have been very positive. A lot of people have called and said please just don’t ban them altogether. That’s one thing we love about Mandan and please don’t ruin that,” said Mayor Tim Helbling, Mandan.

Commissioners did remark that people were better about picking up after themselves this year.

