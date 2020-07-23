Judge denies motion to separate suspects in murder trial
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - On Thursday, a Burleigh County judge denied a man accused of murder a separate trial from his co-defendant.
Judge Douglas Bahr denied Earl Howard’s motion to separate himself from co-defendant Nikki Entzel in the case.
Howard’s attorneys argued last Tuesday, statements made by Entzel could jeopardize Howards ability to have a fair and impartial jury trial.
In the motion, Judge Bahr said “it is speculation that Mr. Howard would call Ms. Entzel as a witness…it is pure speculation that the jury would find Ms. Entzel less credible if she exercised her right not to testify as a witness in lieu of as a co-defendant.”
A combined jury trial is scheduled for December.
